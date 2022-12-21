Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada’s population growing faster than it has in decades: StatCan

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people between July and October

As 2022 draws to a close, Canada’s population has already grown more than in any other year since Confederation.

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people, or 0.9 per cent, between July and October alone.

The federal agency is attributing that to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work-permit holders and people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That influx of people over the three-month period was more than the total population growth of 350,000 in all of 2011.

And it was the fastest single-quarter growth rate since the second quarter of 1957.

At that time, there was a postwar baby boom happening, as well as an influx of refugees after the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

