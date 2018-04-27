Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. loses appeal for parole

Adam Laboucan, now named Tara Desousa, was 17 when convicted in sexual assault of 3-month-old

The Parole Board of Canada’s appeal division has upheld a decision to deny parole to a sexual offender in British Columbia who has been behind bars since becoming the country’s youngest dangerous offender in 1999.

Adam Laboucan was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel, B.C.

Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa.

Desousa’s last unsuccessful application for parole was in November 2017, and she appealed that decision on several grounds, including bias on the part of the board.

A decision from the appeal division released Tuesday rejects Desousa’s appeal, dismissing claims that incomplete or erroneous information was used in reaching a quick decision and saying there was “no reasonable apprehension of bias.”

The earlier board decision said it was concerned that Desousa was unable to manager her anger after she flung another inmate by her hair, then kicked her in the face.

The appeal division also noted the board had factored in Desousa’s Indigenous background.

“The board found that you have experienced negative intergenerational effects as a result, and acknowledged the linkage between your involvement in the criminal justice system and a number of elements in social and family history, including your substance abuse issues.”

The appeal division said the parole board assessed Desousa’s risk to reoffend, and found that rejecting full and day parole was reasonable.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Motorcyclist caught going 158 km/hr over Pitt River Bridge
Next story
Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read