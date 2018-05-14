Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police say Peter John Dalglish was arrested Saturday on suspicion of pedophilia. Image/Screenshot/Global Citizenship Awards

Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal

Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish arrested in child sex investigation in Nepal, police say

An official in Nepal says a prominent Canadian aid worker has been arrested at his mountain villa and charged with sexually abusing children.

Central Investigation Bureau chief Pushkar Karki said Peter Dalglish was arrested at his home in April with two underage Nepalese boys after weeks of investigation. His case is being heard in Kavre, a town near Kathmandu. He faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted.

Dalglish has worked for decades for a number of humanitarian agencies, much of the time focusing on working children and street children.

Officials said Dalglish lured children from poor families with promises of education and trips, and then sexually abused them.

The Associated Press

