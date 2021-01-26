Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG

Canadian rescue crews along with their American counterparts are currently searching the waters between Victoria and Washington State for a downed plane with one man on board.

A CC-115 Buffalo airplane from CFB Comox along with a Canadian Coast Guard vessel are searching the water following a mayday call from a Cessna 170 airplane over the Strait of Juan de Fuca shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a report posted to the United States Coast Guard social media account, the search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles. They noted the flight originated from Ketchikan, AK.

Chief Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier told the Port Angeles-based Peninsula Daily News that the plane’s male pilot departed from Ketchikan, Alaska, earlier today en route to William R. Fairchild International Airport in Port Angeles.

Strohmaier said it appeared the pilot issued a Mayday call that was received by Rite Bros. Aviation of Port Angeles, which reported it to the Peninsula Communication 9-1-1 center in Port Angeles. Pencom reported it to the Coast Guard at 4:55 p.m.

Jeff Well, president of Rite Bros., said he received the pilot’s Mayday call at 4:40 p.m. and that it did not appear anyone else was on board because the pilot did not indicate there was a passenger.

Well said the pilot was from Alaska and declined to identify him, saying he has been in contact with the pilot’s family in Alaska.

“He said, ‘Mayday, Mayday, I’m going down in the water,” Well recalled this evening.

“I asked him to say your location, and he didn’t respond.

“I said are you east or west of Port Angeles.

“He said, ‘I’m going down behind a boat pulling a barge,’ and then, nothing else.”

Strohmaier said the Coast Guard, too, has determined there was one individual on the aircraft.

Well, wh0 flew over the Strait of Juan de Fuca earlier today, said it was windy and that the water was “a mess” of chopping waves.

Strohmaier said water and air assets were dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles to search for the aircraft.

As of 6:40 p.m., no wreckage had been found.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound spokesman said the call was reported at 4:55 p.m.

“We just sent our small boat station boat crew, an 87-foot patrol boat and a helicopter to go on scene,” he said at 6:15 p.m.

The patrol boat was the Adelie.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

— Paul Gottlieb, Peninsula Daily News


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: New SAR plane on display in Comox

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Meadows receives $3.7 million for COVID-19 costs

Just Posted

(News files)
Pitt Meadows receives $3.7 million for COVID-19 costs

Provincial grant will cover funding shortfalls and new expenses

Head of the MRTA, Trevor Takasaki, says the government’s decision to vaccinate by age is “disappointing” for teachers. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge teachers disappointed they are no longer a priority for COVID vaccinations

Phase three vaccinations will be rolled out by age

(Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Fire at house on Creekside in Maple Ridge

Residents putting out fire inside garage as firefighters arrive

Tristan points to all the spots on a map of Canada his joke book has been sent. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows boy raises $6,000 for local charities through sales of joke book

Tristan Kennedy’s A Reason to Smile sold more than 500 copies across Canada, and around the world

Public input is being sought for a plan to widen Highway 7 between 266 Street and 287 Street. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Highway widening planned for Maple Ridge

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure asking public for input

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Modelling of predicted transmission growth from the B117 COVID-19 variant in British Columbia. (Simon Fraser University)
COVID-19 variant predicted to cause ‘unmanageable’ case spike in B.C: report

SFU researchers predict a doubling of COVID-19 cases every two weeks if the variant spreads

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
RCMP appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves girl, 17, in critical condition

The Metro Vancouver teenager was found unconscious and critically injured after being hit: police

Most Read