The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are scheduled to return to the Abbotsford International Airshow from Aug. 11 to 13, 2023. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Canadian Forces Snowbirds scheduled to return to Abbotsford International Airshow in 2023

Tentative schedule sees Snowbirds set to return for annual airshow from Aug. 11 to 13

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are scheduled to return to the Abbotsford International Airshow in 2023.

The @CFSnowbirds Twitter posted an initial schedule for the popular performers and a stop in Abbotsford is set from Aug. 11 to 13.

The Snowbirds were supposed to appear at the 2022 AIA, but following a crash on a takeoff in Fort St. John on Aug. 2 they were unable to perform at this year’s airshow.

The pilot did not sustain any injuries in the crash but the aircraft was damaged.

The Abbotsford stop is the lone B.C. visit on the tentative schedule for the Snowbirds.

The last time the Snowbirds appeared in Abbotsford was the 2021 AIA.

The 2023 AIA is scheduled to run from Aug. 11 to 13. For more information, visit abbotsfordairshow.com.

