Local media report a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso in Yucatan state. (The Yucatan Times/Twitter)

Canadian killed in Mexico, consular officials assisting family: Global Affairs

Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been killed in Mexico, and consular officials are providing assistance to the victim’s family.

A spokeswoman for the department says their thoughts are with the victim’s family, but no further details can be disclosed.

Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso, in Yucatan state, on Friday morning.

Citing police officials, The Yucatan Times reports that the man was found with at least five stab wounds to his chest and neck.

READ MORE: B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Person airlifted to hospital after avalanche in Yoho National Park has died
Next story
Police say ‘no major incidents’ at 4/20, Vancouver Park Board assessing

Just Posted

Being Young: ‘Golden period,’ after exams

I should be plenty entertained over the summer.

Easter egg hunts and fun for families

More events scheduled for Sunday in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Bobcats, bears, and otters, oh my!

Critter Care Wildlife Society’s 20th anniversary gala set for next Saturday in Langley

Victoria ‘reviewing options’ for removing convicted councillors

Pitt Meadows lobbied for change after David Murray’s sex assault conviction

Cubetto teaches kids the building blocks of coding

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s wooden robot coming to Maple Ridge in May

‘No answers:’ Canadians react to Sri Lanka bombings that killed hundreds

The co-ordinated bomb attacks killed at least 207 people and injured 450 more on Easter Sunday

RCMP confirm witnesses say body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

Police say ‘no major incidents’ at 4/20, Vancouver Park Board assessing

The first smoke-out held since legalization saw 60,000 people at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach

VIDEO: Langley firefighters spend hours battling blaze in vacant home

Cause of the late-night fire in Willoughby is still under investigation

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

RCMP looking for witnesses to four-vehicle crash in Burnaby

Police suspect impaired driving was a contributing factor

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Most Read