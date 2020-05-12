The Mission Institution is Canada’s hardest hit prison amid the pandemic. (Black Press Media files)

Canadian prisoner files lawsuit over safety of inmates during COVID-19 pandemic

Suit says they’d like to see the timely release of federal prisoners

A prisoner and several human rights organizations have filed a constitutional challenge against the federal government over the safety of inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sean Johnston and the organizations that include the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Prison Law Association are trying to compel the government to take proactive steps to ensure prisoners’ safety.

They say they’d like to see the timely release of federal prisoners, especially for older inmates or those who have underlying health conditions.

The suit alleges Correctional Service Canada cannot keep prisoners safe because it cannot ensure the proper physical distancing measures without reducing the prison population.

Johnston is serving a life sentence in an Ontario prison for murder and says many inmates remain in cells with bunkbeds.

As of Monday, more than 200 federal prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 and two inmates have died of the disease.

READ MORE: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak at Mission Institution

The Canadian Press

Coronavirusprison

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
China pushes back against efforts by Canada to get Taiwan access at WHO
Next story
Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Mad Hatter’s Foundation inviting people to host their tea party this year

The goal of the Mad Hatter’s Parade and Tea Party is to eliminate the stigma of mental illness

ACT Board cautious about reopening the arts centre in Maple Ridge

Half a million dollars lost in revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic

Pitt Meadows nearly sets new temperature record

Several communities across the Lower Mainland set hottest May 10 on record

PHOTOS: Scheduled road closures in Maple Ridge

Public is advised to follow traffic signs in work zones and to plan ahead

RCMP investigation nets dozens of charges against Pitt Meadows suspect

Tyson Taylor Helgason being remanded until August on break-and-enter charges

Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Many on social media condemned Adams’s comments as racist

Family of 7 loses everything in Abbotsford house fire

GoFundMe account set up after blaze destroys two-storey home

Owner of raccoon-infested Abbotsford house told to tear down building

Cost to demolish dilapidated Abbotsford home would be tacked onto owners’ property taxes

Most Read