Military health-care personnel are on site at a mobile health unit at Sunnybrook Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, April 30, 2021. The Department of National Defence says Canadian military personnel are coming forward in droves to be vaccinated, with more than 85 per cent of all troops have received at least one dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Military health-care personnel are on site at a mobile health unit at Sunnybrook Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, April 30, 2021. The Department of National Defence says Canadian military personnel are coming forward in droves to be vaccinated, with more than 85 per cent of all troops have received at least one dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian troops lining up in droves to be vaccinated with 85% receiving one dose

Troops are not required to get vaccinated, but leaders have encouraged them to do so to protect themselves

Canadian military personnel have come forward in droves to be vaccinated for COVID-19, with the Department of National Defence reporting more than 85 per cent of all troops having received at least one dose.

That stands in contrast to an apparent rash of vaccine hesitancy in the United States military, where some reports have suggested as many as one-third of American troops have declined to get a shot.

Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says the majority of unvaccinated Canadian service members haven’t declined to get a jab, they just haven’t had an opportunity to bare their arms.

“A significant portion of currently unvaccinated personnel appear to be those who might be on various forms of leave or in more remote locales with limited access,” he said. “As things stand, we are quite happy with our members’ acceptance of vaccines.”

Armed Forces members have been receiving shots through the military’s healthcare system rather than from the provinces or territories where they live, with the federal government having set aside tens of thousands of doses specifically for them.

Troops are not required to get vaccinated, but military leaders have encouraged them to do so to protect themselves. The same is true in the United States, where commanders have started to offer days off and other incentives to get shots in arms.

Those incentives have been at least partially credited with a recent uptick in the number of American service members who have been vaccinated, but there remain ongoing concerns about the large number that have decided not to get jabbed.

While there is no one reason why American troops are more reluctant to get a shot than their Canadian counterparts, Carleton University professor Steve Saideman believes the level of vaccine politicization in the U.S. is a major factor.

“In the United States, there are folks on the right side of the political spectrum who think that doing this kind of thing would be contrary to their identity,” said Saideman, who is also director of the Canadian Defence and Security Network. “That they’re not a good Republican if they wear masks and if they get a shot.”

Saideman compares that to Canada, where leaders on all sides of the political spectrum have made a point of encouraging Canadians to get vaccinated, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta counterpart Jason Kenny.

“So even the folks who have been on the right, … they’ve been leading or at least modeling the right behavior in terms of taking getting the shots,” he said. “In the United States is a much more mixed thing.”

Canadian Armed Forces members are also being vaccinated faster than the rest of the general population, with only half of Canadian residents having received at least one dose.

But only about five per cent of military members have been fully vaccinated with two shots, a figure on par with the general population where just over four per cent are fully immunized.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Canadian Armed ForcesCoronavirusvaccines

Previous story
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests
Next story
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Just Posted

SD42 has announced numerous moves for principals and vice principals next year. (The News files)
Principals and vice principals on the move in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

School District 42 announces numerous administrative moves for next school year

Seniors enjoyed an socially-distanced outdoor concert and dance party in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre last year. (The News files)
Plenty to do for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A roving musician, photo contest, scavenger hunt, and more

Sweet Carolina, filmed in part in Maple Ridge, stars Tyler Hines and Lacey Chabert. (Hallmark Channel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge pub backdrop for Hallmark film

28 productions filmed in Maple Ridge during the first quarter of 2021

Norm Jacobsen was a former mayor of Maple Ridge. A former resident is sharing his memories of the late local politician who passed away about two years ago. (Contributed)
LETTER: 102-year-old shares encounter with late Maple Ridge MLA

Norm Jacobsen was an alderman, mayor and MLA.

Last years winner was Donna Lynn Prior who entered a photo submission of Francesca DeGroot of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Photos of Fabulous seniors wanted for contest

The second annual contest is being put on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Netowork

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s 50 per cent vaccine milestone a psychological boost to keep going: experts

An increase in Canada’s vaccine supply pushed the national rollout from sluggish to supersonic

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Man killed in late afternoon shooting in Coquitlam

Investigators have not released the identity of the man killed

Young people walk into a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada edged ahead of the United States in its proportion of inoculations on Thursday

Most Read