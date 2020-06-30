Sijie Liu, 37, from Winnipeg, pleaded guilty for attempting to pickup a toxin in the United States that she had ordered on the dark web. She was sentenced to six years in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 for attempting to acquire a chemical weapon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Canadian woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Liu crossed the border and went to a business in Pembina, N.D. to pick up a package under a false name

A Winnipeg woman has been sentenced to six years in the United States for trying to purchase a toxin off the dark web.

Sijie Liu, who is 37, was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 after pleading guilty to attempting to acquire a chemical weapon.

Court documents say Liu went on the dark web, which is part of the internet only accessible through tailored software, to try and buy the toxin.

But she was, in fact, communicating with an undercover agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In March 2019, Liu crossed the border and went to a business in Pembina, N.D. to pick up a package under a false name and was arrested outside.

She is to remain incarcerated in the U.S. until she can be transferred to Canada to serve the rest of her sentence.

ALSO READ: Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal JusticeUSAWinnipeg

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park
Next story
B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

Just Posted

Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

Rolley Lake Provincial Park busy as well, lineups expected this weekend

Four Maple Ridge Secondary students earn NCAA lacrosse scholarships

Noah Bradly, Jaxon Brant, Cole Lowe and Jacob Pahnke with rep the ridge down south

Help needed to find missing Maple Ridge man

Mounties suggest people don’t approach and alarm Shane Chrismas, but rather call police

Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Maple Ridge

CP Police and local Mounties are investigating the early morning incident

Reopen pools to swimmers, Langley Township urged

Council asked by Langley Olympians club to follow the lead of Langley City and other communities

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

‘Loophole’ allows U.S.-Canadian citizens to continue to meet at Peace Arch Park

According to immigration lawyer Len Saunders, there’s nothing the province can do about it

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Most Read