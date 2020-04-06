FILE – Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadians on board Coral Princess can disembark, fly home on chartered plane: Champage

Cruise ship had docked in Floria

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said any asymptomatic Canadians aboard the Coral Princess will be able to disembark after the government secured a chartered flight.

In a tweet, Champagne said those who don’t show COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get off the boat in Florida and onto a Holland America charter after they undergo a health screening.

Some passengers were allowed off the ship yesterday but Canadians weren’t among them, due to new guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Those guidelines said cruise passengers shouldn’t board commercial flights, meaning only those with chartered flights were able to disembark.

