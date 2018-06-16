Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

The contentious trade stand-off between Canada and the U.S. has been a cause for concern for everyone from B.C.’s dairy farmers to dollar store company Dollarama – and as the back-and-forth continues, resentment is starting to set in on both sides of the border.

Some social media users are swearing off American-made goods in the midst of the tariffs on steel and aluminum, along with hints from U.S. officials of other tariffs in the works targeting the auto industry.

One Winnipeg woman said she cancelled her cruise to Alaska in favour of a trip to P.E.I.

Mike Morrison, a travel blogger from Alberta, announced this week he’d be cancelling a trip to the U.S. with his wife because of President Donald Trump’s Twitter insults targeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More and more Canadians are joining in on boycotting American goods and services and instead bolstering homegrown items, then taking the issue online using the hashtag #BuyCanadian.

Following the G7 summit in Quebec, Trump called Trudeau “very dishonest [and] weak” in a number of tweets, and accused him of releasing false statements.

Soon after Trump’s tweet storm, American social media users launched an online campaign supporting their neighbours with the hashtag #ThankCanada.

And while some send thanks, others are sending apologies.

A group of friends in California wrote letters to 20 newspapers across Canada apologizing for Trump’s behaviour.

His recent jabs irked Robert De Niro, who told a crowd in Toronto that he wanted to say sorry for Trump’s “idiotic” behaviour.

Are you taking part in the #BuyCanadian campaign?

With a file from The Canadian Press.

