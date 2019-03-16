A candlelight vigil is being planned in Maple Ridge to honour victims of a mass shooting in New Zealand. (Wikicommons Media)

Candlelight vigil to honour shooting victims in New Zealand

In Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park on Saturday evening

A candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday evening in Maple Ridge to honour the victims of mass shootings in New Zealand.

At least 49 people were shot to death at two mosques on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand. The shootings were carried out by an apparent white supremacist during midday prayers.

The vigil will be held at Memorial Peace Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m..

Those attending are asked to bring battery-powered candles.

The vigil is being hosted by the group Building Interfaith Bridges which hosts events at local churches and the library that promote religious understanding among people of diverse spiritual backgrounds.

