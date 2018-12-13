Cannabis gift ideas for this holiday season

Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada

Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.

The Canadian Press

