Canucks fan risks life to celebrate at Surrey intersection

Video posted to Facebook by Wes Lawrie shows Canucks fans celebrating the team’s “play-in” series win Friday (Aug. 7) at the corner of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue in Surrey.

With the Vancouver Canucks back in the NHL playoffs starting Wednesday night (Aug. 12), one Surrey intersection is a go-to gathering spot for post-game celebrations once again.

In Newton, the corner of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue was a popular place for honking car horns and flying Canucks flags during the team’s Stanley Cup run in the spring of 2011.

Last Friday night (Aug. 7) it was a similar yet smaller-scale scene there after the Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild to win their “play-in” series during the NHL’s retooled post-season.

Videos posted to social media showed people celebrating the win.

“Vancouver Canucks advance from the qualifying round and we go freakin’ crazy… love it,” Wes Lawrie, a local drummer, posted to his Facebook page.

(Story continues below video)

“It’s all fun and games until somebody falls out an open side door of the van,” wrote Bob Gauvin in response to one scene in the video.

“We could get Stanley,” Corey Oliver added.

On Twitter, video of the Scott Road celebration was also posted by user @BlahvBlahvBlah.

Harpreet Pandher, analyst on Hockey Night in Canada’s Punjabi edition, also posted video.

The Canucks will start the playoffs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in a best-of-seven tilt with St. Louis Blues, the defending Stanley Cup champions, in a game played in the “bubble” created at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

NHL playoffs: Canucks to meet St. Louis Blues in Round 1.

