Car crash causes power outage in Maple Ridge

A single vehicle crash cut power to 4,500 BC Hydro customers in Maple Ridge for 10 hours Saturday night, June 5, and Sunday morning.

Shortly after 9 p.m. a Ford Mustang hit a utility pole near 240th Street and 110th Avenue.

No serious injuries were reported.

Cause of the crash is under investigation, RCMP said.

A motor vehicle accident near #MapleRidge has caused a power outage for 4,540 customers.

BC Hydro said power was cut to an area south of Hilland Avenue, east of 108th Avenue, west of 276th Street, and north of 88th Avenue.

Service was restored around 7 a.m. Sunday.

