Update: Car crash scene cleared on Dewdney Trunk Road

Traffic is once again flowing on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge, after an early morning motor vehicle crash.

Ridge Meadows RCMP report they have cleared the scene after a crash between 272nd and 256th streets.

It was a single vehicle rollover and there were two occupants – one man and one woman. There were also three dogs in the vehicle.

The man and woman were transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries, said Ridge Meadows RCMP.

All the dogs were traumatized but OK.

DTR at 272nd is closed in both directions due to a collision. Road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Please plan alternate route and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/U4UKtJapTT — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 28, 2020

The crash occurred minutes before 6 a.m., and was cleared at approximately 8:30 a.m., and it closed DTR in both directions.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car accidentmaple ridgeTraffic