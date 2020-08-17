Car crashes into brick wall in Maple Ridge

First responders attended the scene at Lougheed Hwy and 225 St.

A driver crashed their car into the side of a Scotiabank at 225 Street and Lougheed Highway Monday afternoon, Aug. 17. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Paramedics tended to a woman on scene after a car crashed into the brick wall of a Scotiabank in Maple Ridge on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the branch on Lougheed Hwy at 225 St.

A woman was sitting on a chair being treated shortly after the crash.

She was conscious and talking.

It is unknown if the woman sustained any injuries.

The call came in at shortly before 3 p.m.

Police, fire, and ambulance all attended the scene.

• More as details become available



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

