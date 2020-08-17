Car crashes into brick wall in Maple Ridge

Paramedics tended to a woman on scene after a car crashed into the brick wall of a Scotiabank in Maple Ridge on Monday afternoon.
The accident occurred at the branch on Lougheed Hwy at 225 St.
A woman was sitting on a chair being treated shortly after the crash.
She was conscious and talking.
It is unknown if the woman sustained any injuries.
The call came in at shortly before 3 p.m.
Police, fire, and ambulance all attended the scene.
• More as details become available
