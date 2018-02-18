Carbon monoxide leak sends one to hospital in Maple Ridge

Firefighters evacuated the lone occupant to a waiting ambulance

One person was taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge fire department attended the scene just after 11 a.m at a house along Fletcher Street at Dewdney Trunk Road, right across the street from the fire hall.

“Initially our crews were called for a medical call,” said assistant fire chief Doug Armour.

But when crews made entry into the home and the gas detectors connected to their medical kits went into alarm. Firefighters brought the conscious female patient outside and passed her over to a waiting ambulance.

The call was then upgraded to a hazardous materials call.

“Being a duplex we always have concerns about other residents,” said Armour.

Firefighters using breathing equipment made entry into both homes to make sure there were no other patients and they determined that the leak was isolated to the one unit.

One home owner returned to get their dog who was in the unit beside the one with the leak.

“They believe that it is a problem with the furnace in the home,” explained Armour.

Currently the fire department are ventilating the structure while they wait for FortisBC to attend the scene.

The patient was taken by ambulance to Ridge Meadows Hospital.

 

