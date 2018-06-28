Carreras announces she will run for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board

(Contributeed) Korleen Carreras.

A second Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school trustee has said she will stand for re-election in the October municipal elections.

Korleen Carreras joins board chair Mike Murray as the only two of the seven incumbent trustees to say she is running again.

“I love being on school board. It’s been a really enjoyable four-year term, and we’ve accomplished a lot,” said the first-term trustee.

But, she added, the incoming board will also have a lot of work to do, including a new elementary school in the Albion area to oversee.

“The most exciting piece will be that new school coming online,” she said.

A past president of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council, Carreras would like to encourage more culture in the district.

“Music and arts in schools is a real passion of mine.”

She said the board members can run for election on a solid record.

“I’m very proud of our accomplishments during my time on the board, such as prioritizing student voice, securing a new school in the Albion area, and setting policies that support the diverse learners in our district.”

“Implementation of the facilities and strategic plans, supporting arts education in our district, and continuing to advocate for appropriate and stable funding from the provincial government will be a priority for this next term” said Carreras.

She lives in Pitt Meadows with her husband and two children, ages 17 and 13.

Carreras was first elected in 2014 and sits on the Aboriginal Education Committee, Ridge Meadows Education Fund, B.C. School Trustees Association Professional Learning Committee, and is the alternate on the B.C. School Trustees Association’s Provincial Council.

“I am looking forward to using my experiences as a school trustee, my time as a community leader, and most importantly – as a mother of two school-age children – to be a strong voice for education on the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School Board.” said Carreras

“School trustees have an important role in making sure the next generation has the supports they need to excel. I look forward to continuing to listen to the community and advocating for all learners in our district.”

So far, veteran trustee Dave Rempel has not stated whether he will run or not. However, the other trustees – Ken Clarkson, Lisa Beare, Eleanor Palis and Susan Carr – have all said they will not stand for re-election. Beare won election as Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA, and Carr will instead run for city council.

Kim Dumore, the chair of the local Parent Advisory Council, has also said she will run for trustee.

Most incumbents not running for school board

