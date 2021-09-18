Case counts dip in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

COVID-19 case counts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are down slightly, according to the latest map from the BC Centre for Disease Control which shows the geographic breakdown of cases.

There were 88 cases in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows local health area for the week ending Sept. 11, which was down from 108 cases the week prior.

Neighbouring cities saw mostly status quo statistics. Surrey’s counts rose from 311 cases to 350, while Tri-Cities dropped from 196 to 165. Langley rose slightly from 157 cases to 162, while Abbotsford dropped from 175 to 158.

The CDC’s vaccination progress charts continue to show progress in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, with vaccinations rising one point to 84 per cent of those 12 and over getting their first dose. Second doses among this age group also rose a percentage point to 77 per cent. Vaccination rates among those 50-plus are at 86 per cent having received a second dose, and 89 per cent at least one dose.

As of Sept. 16, 86.3 per cent (3,998,779) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose, and 78.8 per cent (3,652,033) received their second dose. From Sept. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1 per cent of cases, and from Sept. 1-14 they accounted for 86.4% of hospitalizations.

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

READ ALSO: B.C. COVID-19 infections creeping up, 706 more Thursday