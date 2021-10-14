Case counts drop in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over past week

Cumulative case counts by local health area for the period January 2020 until September 2021. (Special to The News)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows dropped significantly in the week of Oct. 3-9, according to the most recent numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The CDC reports there were 110 cases for the week ending Saturday, which was down from 191 for the week ending Oct. 2.

That made Maple Ridge the exception in the Fraser Valley, where most of the local health areas saw their numbers stay relatively stable over the same period.

The breakdown of cumulative cases shows there have been 3,999 reported cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from January 2020 through September 2021.

Surrey has topped 40,000 cases, and Abbotsford has had more than 10,000 in the same time frame.

The CDC also reports vaccine progress in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. As of Oct. 12 it reports:

• 87 per cent with first dose age 12 and over

• 81 per cent with second dose age 12 and over

• 84 per cent with first dose age 12-17

• 75 per cent with second dose age 12-17

• 90 per cent with first dose age 50-plus

• 88 per cent with second dose age 50-plus

In every demographic there has been an increase in the vaccination rate compared with the prior week.

READ ALSO: Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge offering free laminated vaccine passports to seniors