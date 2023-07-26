Case dismissed against former Abbotsford cop accused of sex assault of 3 minors

Civil suit by 3 men claims they were abused between 1982 and 1985

A B.C. Supreme Court justice has dismissed a civil lawsuit from three men against a former Abbotsford cop and hockey coach who they allege sexually assaulted them when they were minors.

Chief Justice Tim Hinkson ruled July 21 in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver that defendant Donald Cooke can no longer receive a fair trail due to the “repeated delays” on the part of plaintiffs Robert Callan, Thomas Thiessen and Travis Piers.

Hinkson also ruled that the three men cover Cooke’s court costs.

The lawsuit claimed that the men were sexually assaulted by Cooke between 1982 and 1985 at the time he was a hockey coach for the Abbotsford AAA minor hockey team and an officer with what was then the Abbotsford RCMP.

Cooke was arrested in 2005, but Crown counsel later dismissed the charges, citing a lack of evidence.

Callan and Piers were both hockey players who allege that Cooke cultivated a relationship with them with the intention of sexually assaulting them.

Thiessen did not play hockey under Cooke, but claims the defendant began a relationship with him and his parents for the purpose of sexually assaulting him.

The three men each launched separate civil lawsuits – in 2011, 2015 and 2019 – but they were merged in early 2020.

Cooke first lost a bid to have the case dismissed in March 2020 – when Callan and Thiessen were the plaintiffs – and again in January 2022 when all three men were involved.

In the 2022 application, Cooke argued that ongoing delays were “slowly killing (him) mentally and physically” and “seriously prejudiced (his) ability to defend the claims.”

Court documents state that mediation between the parties began in June 2022, but was unsuccessful.

Hinkson was also the judge in both of Cooke’s previous applications to have the case dismissed.

This time, he ruled in favour of Cooke, saying that the plaintiffs failed to meet deadlines for such steps as providing their list of witnesses to the defendants, providing their trial estimate and preferred trial dates, and applying for disclosure of the defendants’ documents.

“I am disappointed by the plaintiffs’ cavalier approach to the time requirements that I set in December 2021,” Hinkson stated.

“I was quite clear that I was imposing those requirements in an effort to address the interests of justice that I said entitled the defendant Cooke to see the end of the litigation against him with greater clarity than he then had. I explained that the three plaintiffs had to advance their claims with greater dispatch than they had demonstrated to the date of my reasons for judgment.”

In his ruling, Hinkson stated that the plaintiffs said the reason for the delays was that there were “legitimate efforts of the parties to achieve a settlement.”

He said they also cited needing time “to complete expert reports and organize their claims” and that they required 19 months to do so.

“It has been a further 18 months since those reasons were issued, and 20 months since the hearing of those applications,” Hinkson said.

He said the delays “have now reached the point of inordinance.”

Hinkson said he accepts Cooke’s assertion that the delays “have caused memories to fade, and potential witnesses have died.”

“I conclude a fair trial is no longer possible as a result of the repeated delays on the part of the plaintiffs and the failure of the plaintiffs to abide by clear direction from the court regarding the steps necessary to schedule a fair trial,” the justice stated.

The attorney general of Canada – which Callan, Thiessen and Piers have also named in their lawsuit – has not filed a similar application for dismissal.



