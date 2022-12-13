Cash, gold bars, McLaren seized in B.C. money laundering, illicit drug-distribution investigation

BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Financial Integrity (FI) unit investigated an online cannabis business that was allegedly distributing drugs through mail. Three people were arrested after search warrants were executed in Surrey and White Rock. (Submitted)

Federal investigators have seized more than $200,000 cash as well as gold bars, cryptocurrency, luxury vehicles, including a McLaren supercar and a custom hot rod, and motorcycles – all suspected of being proceeds of crime – after search warrants were executed in Surrey and White Rock, RCMP announced Tuesday (Dec. 13).

Additionally, three suspects have been arrested, accused of laundering $14 million in proceeds of crime.

Stemming from an investigation launched in early 2019, the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Financial Integrity (FI) unit investigated an online cannabis business that was allegedly distributing drugs through mail, RCMP said in a release.

During the investigation, approximately $14 million in alleged proceeds of crime was found laundered through various companies, and bank accounts.

Through a major case investigation, FSOC FI was able to follow the money through bank accounts, to the acquisition of real estate, high-end vehicles, and luxury goods, RCMP said.

The search warrants were executed on Nov. 30 on associated locations in the cities of Surrey and White Rock, with the main commercial drug site concealed in a rental home hidden in a residential community several blocks from an elementary school.

The searches uncovered a large, commercial-scale illegal cannabis operation, RCMP said, including a large amount of drugs and several firearms.

Offence-related property, such as cannabis-related items, packaging, promotional material, business documentation, shipping material, and computers were also seized from the locations.

The successful suppression of this criminal organization’s activities demonstrates the BC RCMP Financial Integrity program’s effectiveness in combatting money laundering offences, that can be extremely challenging to investigate due to their high degree of complexity, said RCMP Insp. David Gray, acting Officer in Charge of the BC RCMP FSOC FI.

RCMP are reminding the public that money laundering is a serious crime that affects the safety and security of Canadians, as well as the international community.

It is a process used to disguise the source of money, or assets that come from illegal means, and it is often linked to organized crime, and in certain cases also finance terrorism.

RCMP say you can do your part in protecting Canadians, and the integrity of our financial sector by reporting such crimes to your local police agency, or anonymously through the BC Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477.

