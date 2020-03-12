Cash helps Pitt Meadows fight wildfires

Pitt Meadows is getting $25,000 to help it reduce the risk of wildfires.

The money comes from the Community Resiliency Investment program which is helping almost 90 local governments try to deal with wildfires, said a Thursday news release from the B.C. government caucus.

The program helps with FireSmart initiatives and forest fuel management in cities and towns and is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities.

Pitt Meadows will use the money to support planning and development that’s intended to lower the risk and impact of wildfires.

“By prioritizing proactive planning measures, we will be better equipped to mitigate the risks that wildfires pose,” said Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare.

Since launching the program in September 2018, the government has spent more than $18.6 million to support 209 projects helping local governments and First Nations mitigate wildfire threats.



