Cat falls from six-storey Vancouver balcony, breaks both front legs

Squeakers will need plates and pins inserted into her front legs, the BC SPCA said on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (BC SPCA handout)

The BC SPCA is urging owners in high rise buildings to be cautious after a small black cat fell from a six-storey apartment balcony recently, breaking both of her front legs.

Medical bills and associated care for the cat, named Squeakers, will cost about $6,800, the animal welfare group said Tuesday.

“Squeakers will need to have plates and pins inserted into her front legs to make sure her legs heal properly,” SPCA Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop said. “Pet guardians should ensure balconies are enclosed so animals can’t fall through the bars or off the railing and all open windows in the home should have screens.”

Recovery time is estimated to take at least two months and then the cat will be put up for adoption.

