Catalytic converters stolen from ambulances being repaired in Delta

The thefts were reported on March 31, and police say they have no suspects at this time

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Delta police say someone has stolen catalytic converters off of ambulances being repaired in Delta.

According to Facebook posts on the Delta Police Department’s page and by DPD Chief Neil Dubord, the thefts were reported to police last night (March 31), and so far police have not identified any suspects or surveillance video that could help with the investigation. The posts make it clear this is not an April Fool’s Day prank.

“I am an optimistic person who usually see the good in most — otherwise I would not be in this profession. But it is on days like today I realize that criminals have no conscience,” Dubord wrote. “We need all of our ambulances on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic. … We want to support our health care partners by keeping them and their equipment safe.”

Anyone with any information that could assist police in their investigation is asked to call 604-946-4411 and quote file number 20-7051.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
DeltaPolice

