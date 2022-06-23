Category 3 fires are banned in the Southeast Fire Centre from noon, Thursday June 23. Campfires remain permitted. (Image courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Category 3 fires are banned in the Southeast Fire Centre from noon, Thursday June 23. Campfires remain permitted. (Image courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted

The ban on large fires was announced ahead of the provinces first warm spell of 2022

From noon today (Thursday June 23), category 3 fires will be banned in the Southeast B.C.

Campfires remain permitted: A category 3 fire is any fire that is larger than 2m high by 3m wide, meaning the ban applies to burn piles, windrows and burning grass. A category 3 ban is also in place for the Cariboo and Kamloops fire regions.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has implemented the prohibition to help prevent any wildfires and ensure public safety. B.C. will be experiencing its first warm spell in coming days, with Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement warning of high temperatures across the province from Saturday through to early next week.

Anyone conducting a category 3 fire across the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must have it fully extinguished by noon Thursday. No timeline for the ban was shared, with the ban to remain in place until otherwise notified, and applies to both public and private land.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Keep up to date on wildfire activity, burning restrictions, and the difference between a campfire, category 2 and category 3 fire at the BC Wildfire website.

READ MORE: Coming warm weather could lead to higher stream flow in the East Kootenay over next few days


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresfire ban

Previous story
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat
Next story
Final search of Mission Creek after woman goes missing during Kelowna floods

Just Posted

Architects drawing from Integra depicting new rental apartments on Edge Street. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council approves new 209-unit rental development

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Seniors abuse under-reported says B.C. Seniors Advocate at Maple Ridge event

Tristan Smyth (1) competes at the Rio 2016 Games. The Maple Ridge native is competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete to compete at Commonwealth Games

Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters are pushing them out. Advocates are calling for more shelters space. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge group calls for more homeless shelter space due to flood risks