The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos is an estimated 44,000 hectares in size. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos is an estimated 44,000 hectares in size. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Cathedral Lake Lodge confirmed safe as crews continue to battle wildfire southwest of Keremeos

The blaze remains at 44,000 hectares

While fire activity remains low, the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos remains the same Friday morning.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, BC Wildfire Services confirmed the Cathedral Lake Lodge is not fire effected and ground truthing is still to occur.

During the day, work was also done with Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) to assess the Ashnola Forest Service Road for slope stability.

IMT and the Cattleman’s Association is being liaisoned in and around Crater Mountain regarding stock welfare

Fire crews continue to battle the 44,000 hectare blaze along with heavy machinery and structure protection personnel.

Both Canada and the United States are working together on this fire as it crossed the border into Washington State almost a week ago.

There are currently 13 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on evacuation order and an additional 195 properties on evacuation alert.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Lots of Lake Country residents heading home as Clarke Creek wildfire is held

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Reinforcements to arrive, Highway 1 to re-open as Shuswap wildfire continues to rage

Just Posted

The 2023 Senior AA Provincial Championship will take place at Larry Walker Field and Hammond Stadium from Sept. 1 to 4. (The News files)
Senior AA baseball provincials come to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Docent Program at the ACT Art Gallery is a volunteer opportunity where people are trained about exhibiting artists, new art processes, and the stories behind the pieces, and then they share their knowledge with visitors. (Les Raskewicz photography)
Volunteers needed at arts centre in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge city hall says a brown lawn is in vogue this summer, with a watering ban in effect.(Neil Corbett/The News)
Brown lawns are in vogue says Maple Ridge city hall

Roundabouts will be replaced with light-controlled intersections along Airport Way at Harris Road and Bonson Road. (Google Maps/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows roundabout transition marred with safety concerns from residents