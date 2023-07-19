The scene at the fire on June 10. (Traci Walton/Special to The News)

The scene at the fire on June 10. (Traci Walton/Special to The News)

Cause of apartment fires in Maple Ridge last month still undetermined

Construction site had golf balls with the word “fire” on them thrown onto property

The cause of a devastating fire that consumed an apartment building under construction last month, damaging neighbouring residential buildings, has not yet been determined.

At the same time, a local builder received what appears to be a threat or warning at their construction site in Maple Ridge.

The Edge 3 apartment building on Brown Avenue, which was under construction, burned quickly to the ground in the early morning hours of June 10. The massive blaze destroyed two houses neighbouring the complex on Brown, and badly damaged the Edge on Edge 2 building on 121 Avenue. It has been rendered unlivable until extensive repairs are completed, putting some 200 people out of their homes.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge residents face uncertain future after fire

Since then, a builder had a lot of golf balls with the word “fire” written on the side of them thrown onto the site of their residential construction project.

Ridge Meadows RCMP stated only that they are aware of this incident.

Maple Ridge fire chief Michael Van Dop had no comment on that incident, or whether it was related to the Edge fires. He also would not comment on the cause of the fire, as it remains under investigation.

Asked whether there are more security guards at construction sites in the city, Van Dop said the fire department sent a bulletin to builders working on multi-unit construction projects, reminding them of their responsibility to mitigate the risk of fire at their properties.

READ ALSO: Homicide team called to Abbotsford after body found in home

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arsonmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. farmers facing feed, hay shortages amid drought, wildfires
Next story
PODCAST: B.C.’s John McLachlan sings the songs of Gordon Lightfoot

Just Posted

Minister Nathan Cullen, Kelly Green and MLA Bob D’Eith tour the Allco Hatchery. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Government minister tours Maple Ridge salmon hatchery

The scene at the fire on June 10. (Traci Walton/Special to The News)
Cause of apartment fires in Maple Ridge last month still undetermined

Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre stands in front of one of his murals on the south wall of the Golden Ears Pump Station. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Katzie artist unveils murals on new Maple Ridge pump station

This toy ladybug got fixed at the Repair Cafe on Saturday. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
Lots of new people introduced to Maple Ridge’s repair cafes