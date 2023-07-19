Cause of apartment fires in Maple Ridge last month still undetermined

Construction site had golf balls with the word “fire” on them thrown onto property

The scene at the fire on June 10. (Traci Walton/Special to The News)

The cause of a devastating fire that consumed an apartment building under construction last month, damaging neighbouring residential buildings, has not yet been determined.

At the same time, a local builder received what appears to be a threat or warning at their construction site in Maple Ridge.

The Edge 3 apartment building on Brown Avenue, which was under construction, burned quickly to the ground in the early morning hours of June 10. The massive blaze destroyed two houses neighbouring the complex on Brown, and badly damaged the Edge on Edge 2 building on 121 Avenue. It has been rendered unlivable until extensive repairs are completed, putting some 200 people out of their homes.

Since then, a builder had a lot of golf balls with the word “fire” written on the side of them thrown onto the site of their residential construction project.

Ridge Meadows RCMP stated only that they are aware of this incident.

Maple Ridge fire chief Michael Van Dop had no comment on that incident, or whether it was related to the Edge fires. He also would not comment on the cause of the fire, as it remains under investigation.

Asked whether there are more security guards at construction sites in the city, Van Dop said the fire department sent a bulletin to builders working on multi-unit construction projects, reminding them of their responsibility to mitigate the risk of fire at their properties.