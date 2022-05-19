Cause of Maple Ridge house fire, loud explosions, still unknown

The fire scene is under investigation on Thursday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

There is no obvious sign of illegal activity in the charred remains of a Maple Ridge house that burned on Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbours reported hearing the sounds of explosions when the fire started just before noon, and there were more sounds that were attributed to ammunition going off in the burning house. However, Chief Michael Van Dop of Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue said Thursday he has so far seen no evidence of illegal activity at the site.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting Maple Ridge house fire where there’s ammunition inside

The house in the 22500 block of 123rd Avenue, just north of Reg Franklin Park, was destroyed by the fire, as was a vehicle on site.

The residents of the house were able to get out safely.

Van Dop said his crews did not confirm that it was ammunition being discharged, although it sounded like shells.

He said ammo can be a hazard to firefighters, especially if it is in a firearm and is discharged, but loose shells can simply pop open with little force.

“We exercised an abundance of caution,” he said, noting that neighbours watching the blaze were moved well down the street.

“It was a significant fire, and well developed when we arrived,” said Van Dop.

The house is beside Reg Franklin Park and bordered a ravine, and the forest interface was a challenge for firefighters.

“The crews did a great job getting it under control,” said Van Dop.

Police secured the scene through the evening, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway on Thursday.