CEED Centre Society looking for volunteers for Maple Ridge farm market

The CEED Centre’s farm market will run from May to October. (CEED Centre/Special to The News)

As the CEED Centre Society prepares to once again launch its farm market program, it is putting the call out for volunteers.

Every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., the centre will host a market offering local fruits and vegetables for sale, which is a slight shift from last year’s farm markets that were all held in the late mornings.

All of the money from the market is going to be put toward supporting the centre’s community programs.

But in order to run the market, the centre requires eight volunteers, as well as several entertainers to perform on the new stage area incorporated into the market.

Volunteers will be asked to spend an hour setting up the market and then a couple of hours monitoring the event, with a separate set of volunteers coming in to help run the second half of the market and deal with clean up afterward.

The first of these farm markets is set to begin sometime in May.

Anyone interested in volunteering or being a stage musician, storyteller, or poet, is asked to contact the CEED Centre Society at community@ceedcentre.com.

