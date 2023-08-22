Celebrate good neighbours with Pitt Meadows Community Service Awards

Nominations for the annual awards are open until Oct. 1

The 2022 Community Service Youth Award went to Rudy Gibb at last year’s awards show. (The News files)

Pitt Meadows residents now have the chance to celebrate community members that are making a positive impact on the city, with nominations officially opening for the 2023 Community Service Awards.

Mayor Nicole MacDonald said that these annual awards are an important part of the city’s culture and a wonderful way to celebrate local heroes.

“Pitt Meadows is filled with many outstanding people, organizations, and businesses who deserve to be celebrated,” said MacDonald.

This program, which was first created in 2019, gives out awards to individuals, groups, or organizations in six different categories.

The Against the Odds Achievement Award is given to someone who has accomplished impressive things despite dealing with a significant challenge of some kind.

The Community Service Award celebrates examples of community leadership provided without any personal gain.

There are also the Community Service Youth Awards, which are the same as the Community Service Award, but are given out to two people that are 18 years old or younger.

The Good Neighbour Award is for an individual that has done something or multiple things to directly help their local neighbourhood.

Any local business that is particularly charitable can be nominated for the Business of the Year Award, which is given to an organization that helps improve the overall quality of life in the city through events, volunteering, and other contributions.

The Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award recognizes the Pitt Meadows resident of the year, who makes significant improvements within the city and has spent years helping cultivate a better community and leave a lasting legacy.

City of Pitt Meadows CAO Mark Roberts said that recognizing the people who help the city in any way is very important.

“We encourage everyone to nominate those who go above and beyond to make our community a better place to live,” said Roberts.

In order to be nominated for one of the awards, individuals must be a resident of Pitt Meadows and businesses must operate from a Pitt Meadows location.

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 1 and can be submitted through the City of Pitt Meadows website.

