Celebrate the Night on Sunday before Halloween

The City of Maple Ridge is bringing back Celebrate the Night for its third year on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park, just a few days before Halloween.

The theme this year of the free event, which goes rain or shine, is “Light and Shadows” and includes lights and lanterns, face-painting, storytelling, a costume parade, crafts, games, performers and musicians and multicultural food.

The fun will be capped offed at about 7:30 p.m. when the fireworks display light up the sky from the rooftop of The ACT Arts Centre, the city said in a news release Friday.

Special highlights the event this year include:

• interactive light displays called “Aurora”: a series of 400 lights that react to movement and music; “Love Begets Love”: a magnificent lantern installation; and a light mandala that people can walk into;

• Indian folk, classical and Bollywood fusion dance performances part of Diwali Fest;

• Kwantlen First Nation storytelling;

• a paranormal investigation team; and

• a pyrotechnic fireworks show as the grand finale.

Sponsors of Celebrate the Night include: ACT Arts Centre, Diwali Fest, FVRL Maple Ridge Library, Envision Financial, Archangel Fireworks, RE/MAX, Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, Maple Ridge Lions Club, Secret Lantern Society, Vancouver Supernatural and Dominos Pizza. Details are available online at mapleridge.ca/1758