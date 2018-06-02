Celebrating Pitt Meadows Day

Salmon barbecue, family dance and fireworks still to come

Thousands lined the streets for the 77th annual celebration of Pitt Meadows Day, starting with its impressive parade in the morning, highlighted by the always epic waterfight between the city’s volunteer firefighters and the kids – and big kids – lining the parade route.

The crown was passed from 2017 Miss Pitt Meadows Ciara Henderson to 2018 Miss Pitt Meadows Amelia Caldwell.

And the Lynn Papp Community Service award was given to Mackenzie Kyle for her volunteering.

There is still a lot of celebrating to come, with the Artisan’s Market open until 5 p.m., a salmon and children barbecue at the Pitt Meadows Hall from 5-7 p.m., a free family dance at the upper Heritage Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and fireworks at dusk, approximately 10 p.m., at the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park on Bonson Road.