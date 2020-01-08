Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall takes the new RapidBus during the launch of four routes on Monday including the R3 route along Lougheed Highway from downtown Maple Ridge to Coquitlam Central Station. (THE NEWS-files_

Celebration for RapidBus in Maple Ridge today

Public is invited to event that takes place from 3:20 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A public celebration will be taking place today for the new RapidBus line linking downtown Maple Ridge to Coquitlam Central Station.

TransLink officials and elected leaders from communities along the Lougheed Highway corridor will be taking the new R3 RapidBus from Coquitlam Central Station to the Haney Place bus loop where they will be greeted by Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden and members of council.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony along with live music to celebrate the launch of the new bus service.

READ MORE: RapidBus launches in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

“I had the opportunity to ride the new R3 RapidBus line on Monday morning and met up with Mayor Dingwall and Mayor West, who boarded along the route as we made our way to the official launch event at the Coquitlam Central Station,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden who added that the ride was well within the 35 minute target time announced by TransLink.

RELATED: Maple Ridge RapidBus on schedule for 40-minute commute to SkyTrain

Morden said that council anticipates extending a high capacity transit corridor past the downtown, west into Albion and beyond to accommodate future growth of the city.

“This plan will ensure we do our part to reduce congestion and lower our carbon footprint to work towards building a great sustainable city,” said Morden.

The ribbon cutting event takes place from 3:20 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 8 with activities at the Haney Place bus loop at Edge Street and McIntosh Avenue.

 

