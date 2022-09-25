Elmer Tippe has passed away. Born in 1933, he made a tremendous impact on country music, as a radio DJ and as a musician. He was pictured here in 2011 with his son, Rick, also a musician. (Black Press Media files)

Elmer Tippe has passed away. Born in 1933, he made a tremendous impact on country music, as a radio DJ and as a musician. He was pictured here in 2011 with his son, Rick, also a musician. (Black Press Media files)

Celebration of Life announced for Maple Ridge country music icon Elmer Tippe

Fans, friends, and family will be welcome at Burnett Church on Thursday, Oct. 6

The Tippe family has set a date for a celebration of life for family patriarch – Maple Ridge country music legend Elmer Tippe.

His son Rick Tippe and the rest of the family will be welcoming people to Burnett Church to reminisce about their father and share stories about his life.

Tippe died at the age of 89 on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Ridge Meadows Hospital from complications from pneumonia.

He was born in Saskatchewan and was playing the banjo and fiddle at the age of eight in Alberta, before moving to British Columbia. At 15 he was entertaining at the professional level with his two older brothers in a band called Ray’s Harmony Five. After a brother was killed in a car crash, he formed The Pine Mountain Boys with his remaining brother and they performed with Royal Canadian tours.

Then he started a career in broadcasting at CJJC, B.C.’s first full-time country music station in Langley before moving onto CKWX SuperCountry radio in 1975. It was there that he helped give many young, up-and-coming local musicians their real start in country music, playing their songs on air.

He recorded several albums and charted three singles during the 1970s. Some of his hits include: Closed For Repairs/Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained; Don’t Ever Turn Around; and Thinkin Back.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge country music trailblazer dies at 89

ALSO: Tippe, like father like son

He was a member of the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame in Sacramento Calif., the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame in Washington State, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and the British Columbia Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

In 1977, its inaugural year, the BCCMA bestowed upon his father the awards for Disc Jockey of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, recounted Rick.

“So many people, he touched their lives,” said Rick.

A Celebration of Life for Elmer Tippe will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 20639 123 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
To rent or buy? What’s in store for the clothing rental industry in Canada
Next story
Fire at Vancouver SRO building displaces dozens on Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Paws for Hope Animal foundation is holding a pasta and wine fundraising event in Pitt Meadows. (Paws for Hope/Special to The News)
Pasta night for pups in Pitt Meadows

Elmer Tippe has passed away. Born in 1933, he made a tremendous impact on country music, as a radio DJ and as a musician. He was pictured here in 2011 with his son, Rick, also a musician. (Black Press Media files)
Celebration of Life announced for Maple Ridge country music icon Elmer Tippe

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 25

Chelsa Meadus (Special to The News)
Meadus running for re-election in Maple Ridge