(Honda Celebration of Light/Twitter)

Celebration of Light cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually

Vancouver’s most famous fireworks show has been cancelled for 2020, organizers announced Monday.

The Celebration of Light, which has had a 30-year run, will explore options for a “different type of celebration” this summer. It is typically scheduled for the end of July and the start of August.

“Comments made by health authorities this weekend indicate we must now accept the reality that the largest public event in our province will not happen as planned in July 2020,” organizers said in social media posts.

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually, with each of the three nights well-exceeding any gathering size the provincial health officers said will be allowed this summer.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

READ MORE: Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge
Next story
Pitt Meadows launches ‘Shop Local’ initiative to spur support for local business

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mayor offers condolences to people of Nova Scotia

Flags to fly at half-mast

Pitt Meadows launches ‘Shop Local’ initiative to spur support for local business

Residents asked to take a photo and share a comment after positive interaction with businesses

Further TransLink reductions for riders in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

West Coast Express reduced further and R3 RapidBus suspended

Returning children to father “essential travel” judge rules in Pitt parent’s case

A custody dispute hinged on fears of the children catching coronavirus en route

IN IT TOGETHER: Something invaluable about getting out into nature

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Celebration of Light cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

TransLink to lay off nearly 1,500 workers, cut service further as ridership down 83%

Metro Vancouver transportation authority says its losing $75 million a month due to pandemic

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

PHOTOS: Train hits semi in Port Kells

Semi driver suffers only minor injuries

Most Read