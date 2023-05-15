Cellphone used to locate hiker in the dark

Apparently on the spur of the moment, a pair of Surrey youth hailed a ride and headed for the backcountry in Golden Ears Provincial Park for a hike Saturday afternoon.

While one of the teens reportedly quit early and headed back down the trail safely, an 18-year-old male companion continued his climb. As the sun set, he found himself caught up on the mountain – ill-prepared to hunker down and stay the night, said Ridge Meadows Search & Rescue’s Rick Laing.

Initially, the young man messaged South Fraser Search & Rescue through its Facebook page, Laing was told. Thankfully, the site was being monitored, and the young man was advised to call 9-1-1, which he did.

Ten Ridge Meadows searchers were quickly deployed, hitting the East Canyon trail shortly after 9 p.m.

Wearing sneakers and shorts, the young man did not have proper gear necessary to hike the backcountry, let alone stay out overnight, Laing noted. He did, however, have his cellphone and and an extra charger, so he was able to use it as a flashlight and reach out for help.

Emergency crews were able to ping his phone and narrow in on his location, advising him to stay put while they ascended the mountain. He was found uninjured at the trail turn off to the Lower Falls and guided back to down safety.

Laing was grateful the hot temperatures didn’t result in more call this past week – be it to the waterways or the mountains.

Earlier in the week, however, one member of the local team members offered mutual aid in a search for an 84-year-old woman with dementia. She went missing while out with her daughter for an appointment. Rescuers spent almost four hours combing the area for her, before the building she disappeared from was searched again and she was located unharmed.

In another mutual aid call earlier in the week, several local search members assisted Central Fraser Valley Search & Rescue in another odd case, said Laing.

Following a car accident in Abbotsford, a man in the car had reportedly wandered off into the bushes near the crash scene. Fearing he was injured, friends and emergency teams scoured the area for him – to no avail. Turned out he’d taken off from the area and ultimately turned up in Gibsons.

