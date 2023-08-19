Central Okanagan fire evacuees say support system too slow

Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Thousands of people across the Central Okanagan are displaced from their homes due to multiple wildfires burning in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna.

The most recent size update for the fire burning in Lake Country near Clark Creek is still 174 hectares announced the evening of Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Further evacuation alerts for Lake Country wildfire

The Walroy Lake blaze burning in Kelowna’s north end is listed at 769 hectares currently, while the McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna was listed at 10,500 hectares as of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

Currently, 10,700 properties in the Central Okanagan are on evacuation order, with an additional 9,500 on alert. Recovery plans are already being made for those affected.

Residents can check cordemergency.ca for a full map of evacuation zones.

READ MORE: Non-essential travel to 6 Okanagan-area cities restricted

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsCity of West KelownaFire evacuationKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Previous story
UPDATE: Smoke cancels planned closure of Nelson downtown block to traffic

Just Posted

Golfers at the second annual Citadel Roof and Building Maintenance charity golf tournament wore funky and colourful outfits, with some even decorating their golf carts to be more festive. (Scott White – Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Pitt Meadows charity tournament brings colour to world of golf

Nadine Seiler arrives to celebrate the indictment of former President Donald Trump at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump is due in federal court in Washington today, to answer charges he sought to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
PAINFUL TRUTH: One legal system for all

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

The BC SPCA is offering support to pet owners who are dealing with the threat of wildfires. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge joins other BC SPCA branches in helping animals amidst wildfires