CEO of TransLink set to visit Maple Ridge for upcoming chamber event

Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will host general meeting on Feb. 21

Kristi Maier, executive director of the chamber of commerce, warns that low registration numbers for the Feb. 21 general meeting could lead to cancelling the event. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The CEO of TransLink is coming to Maple Ridge as the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hosts Kevin Quinn at the upcoming general meeting event.

These quarterly meetings are a time for both chamber members and non-members to gather together and listen to reports from the president, treasurer, and executive director. But this time, attendees will also hear from Quinn as he discusses the future of transportation in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

RELATED: New president for Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The general meeting will take place at The Well Public House in Chances Casino on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

As a chamber member, attending the event is $30 per person, but non-chamber members are also welcome to attend for $35.

Registration will start at 10:30 a.m., with a networking session running until 11:30 a.m. A free lunch will then be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Following lunch, Quinn will take the stage and speak for approximately 45 minutes. The meeting will then end with the general meeting being called to order at 12:45 p.m. and adjourned at 1 p.m.

However, Kristi Maier, executive director of the chamber, warns that this event might not end up happening at all.

“Attendance is quite low for this event so far, and if we don’t get enough people, we might have to cancel it,” she said.

Interested individuals can register for the event by visiting https://business.ridgemeadowschamber.com/events/.