BC Hydro said that three power poles were cut down on Thursday morning. (BC Hydro)

Chainsaw ‘vandals’ cut power to 4,500 Port Coquitlam residents

RCMP are investigating

Chainsaw-wielding vandals cut power to more than 4,500 Port Coquitlam residents on Thursday morning, according to BC Hydro.

The utility said that three power poles in Gates Park were cut down with a chainsaw at about 4:30 a.m.

Two of the poles collapsed while a third pole remained held up by wires.

READ MORE: BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

BC Hydro said that along with bringing down the overhead power lines, an underground line was cut into pieces.

Calling it an “extremely dangerous act of vandalism,” the utility said that each of the poles carried 12,000 voltes of electricity that could have “seriously injured or killed a member of the public or our crews as they worked to make repairs.”

Power was restored at about 8 a.m. and Coquitlam RCMP are investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For the record: Maple Ridge candidate’s reason for running
Next story
B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Just Posted

Marauders lose to Grizzlies

Pitt Meadows JV team will get a rematch next week

Marijuana moving in Maple Ridge

Agrima ramp up as recreational pot now legal

Ridge RCMP officer helps recover stolen electric bike

Keep good records of property, police advise.

Still not enough teachers in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools

Union wins in arbitration, calls for more hiring

News Views: New leaf

Some warn recreational cannabis use will increase now.

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Canada’s proposed new laws against bestiality don’t go far enough, critics say

Issue stems from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Canada’s top general takes aim at new reports of military sexual assault

Gen. Jonathan Vance is unhappy some troops continue to ignore his order to cease all sexual misconduct

Online fundraiser to cover funeral costs of motorcyclist killed in collision

Larry Nizio, 37, died after crash with pickup truck Oct. 12 in Abbotsford

Ignoring climate change poses potential catastrophe for B.C.

Fisheries scientist says ‘extraordinary challenges’ in water management lie ahead

Most Read