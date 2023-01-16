7-True Coffee will be hosting the Business After Hours Networking Social on Feb. 2, 2023. (Shop Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

7-True Coffee will be hosting the Business After Hours Networking Social on Feb. 2, 2023. (Shop Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Chamber of commerce hosts Maple Ridge networking event

The event will be held at 7-True Coffee, which is a new member of the chamber of commerce

Members of the local business community will be flocking to 7-True Coffee on Feb. 2 as the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hosts its second Business After Hours Networking Social of the year.

Executive Director Kristi Maier said that these evenings are a chance for business owners to have fun networking with other local entrepreneurs while also winning potential prizes.

RELATED: Downtown Maple Ridge businesses honoured with awards

“We are excited to invite you to our exclusive After Hours event with one of our new members, 7-True Coffee in Maple Ridge,” said Maier. “Come and enjoy some amazing coffee samples and bakery samples at this local hot spot.”

Anyone who attends can also bring a business card and enter it in the draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card to 7-True Coffee.

This Business After Hours Networking Social is free for chamber of commerce members and costs $10 for non-members.

The event will happen on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

More information is available by emailing info@ridgemeadowschamber.com.

RELATED: Businesses pleased with Chamber’s support through the pandemic

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLocal Businessmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As federal workers return to the office, some decry lack of direction, long commutes
Next story
‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of rundown B.C. building fear for future

Just Posted

The Starfish Pack Program helps feed hungry students on the weekend whose families are financially struggling. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge student charity keeps doors open after huge wave of community support

7-True Coffee will be hosting the Business After Hours Networking Social on Feb. 2, 2023. (Shop Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Chamber of commerce hosts Maple Ridge networking event

Grant Narrows was closed to the public for two months in 2020, after Katzie Development Limited Partnership stopped site operation due to liability issues. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Operators for Grant Narrows area in Pitt Meadows found

The first major snowfall of the season hit Maple Ridge on Nov. 29. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
City of Maple Ridge spends more than 2,000 hours clearing roads in recent snowstorms