Chamber of commerce hosts Maple Ridge networking event

Members of the local business community will be flocking to 7-True Coffee on Feb. 2 as the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hosts its second Business After Hours Networking Social of the year.
Executive Director Kristi Maier said that these evenings are a chance for business owners to have fun networking with other local entrepreneurs while also winning potential prizes.
“We are excited to invite you to our exclusive After Hours event with one of our new members, 7-True Coffee in Maple Ridge,” said Maier. “Come and enjoy some amazing coffee samples and bakery samples at this local hot spot.”
Anyone who attends can also bring a business card and enter it in the draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card to 7-True Coffee.
This Business After Hours Networking Social is free for chamber of commerce members and costs $10 for non-members.
The event will happen on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
More information is available by emailing info@ridgemeadowschamber.com.
