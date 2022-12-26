Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hosts local networking event

The Jan. 5 Business After Hours Networking Social will be the first event held in 2023

Kristi Maier joined the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as the executive director in October of this year. (Special to The News)

The Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be hosting its first event of 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 5, with many local business executives gathering for the Business After Hours Networking Social.

This event will allow members of local businesses to converse with one another and grow their social network in a more casual setting.

It will also be the first opportunity for the chamber of commerce members to meet the new board of directors for 2023, which executive director Kristi Maier explained has a lot of new faces.

“We had four new directors come on and two re-applications,” said Maier.

“Our president Eric Mollema will be moving into the past president’s seat. We will be deciding who will be the executive president, vice president, treasurer, and secretary at the January board meeting. I am very excited to work with these individuals, they all represent something different and can represent the chamber each in their own way.”

Taking place at Kingfishers Waterfront Bar & Grill, this event will feature a business card draw, which will award the lucky winner a $25 gift card to the restaurant.

Attending the networking social is free for chamber of commerce members, but will cost non-members $10 per person.

The Business After Hours Networking Social will take place on Jan. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. More information is available by emailing the chamber of commerce at info@ridgemeadowschamber.com.