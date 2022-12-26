Kristi Maier joined the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as the executive director in October of this year. (Special to The News)

Kristi Maier joined the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as the executive director in October of this year. (Special to The News)

Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hosts local networking event

The Jan. 5 Business After Hours Networking Social will be the first event held in 2023

The Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be hosting its first event of 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 5, with many local business executives gathering for the Business After Hours Networking Social.

This event will allow members of local businesses to converse with one another and grow their social network in a more casual setting.

It will also be the first opportunity for the chamber of commerce members to meet the new board of directors for 2023, which executive director Kristi Maier explained has a lot of new faces.

“We had four new directors come on and two re-applications,” said Maier.

“Our president Eric Mollema will be moving into the past president’s seat. We will be deciding who will be the executive president, vice president, treasurer, and secretary at the January board meeting. I am very excited to work with these individuals, they all represent something different and can represent the chamber each in their own way.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business excellence awards gala delayed

Taking place at Kingfishers Waterfront Bar & Grill, this event will feature a business card draw, which will award the lucky winner a $25 gift card to the restaurant.

Attending the networking social is free for chamber of commerce members, but will cost non-members $10 per person.

The Business After Hours Networking Social will take place on Jan. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. More information is available by emailing the chamber of commerce at info@ridgemeadowschamber.com.

RELATED: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shoppers being pushed to shop locally this holiday season

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLocal Businessmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian struck on Lower Mainland road early Christmas Eve

Just Posted

Kristi Maier joined the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as the executive director in October of this year. (Special to The News)
Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hosts local networking event

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Sharing ideas for holiday appetizers

Luna Lu, 15, was one of two Pitt Meadows players named to the 2023 Team Canada – NextGen roster. (Chuck Russell, Golf Canada/Special to The News)
2 Pitt Meadows golfers named to the 2023 Team Canada – NextGen roster

The 18th annual Business Excellence Awards on Mar. 5 had 115 attendees and gave out seven awards in a variety of categories. (The News)
Nominees set to be announced for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Business Excellence Awards

Pop-up banner image