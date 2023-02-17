Deb McClelland is the interim director of member relations at the BC Chamber of Commerce and will be hosting the board governance training webinar for the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Chamber of Commerce/Special to The News)

Deb McClelland is the interim director of member relations at the BC Chamber of Commerce and will be hosting the board governance training webinar for the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Chamber of Commerce/Special to The News)

Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows offers board governance webinar

The 3-part webinar series will be hosted by Deb McClelland from March 1-3

An upcoming webinar series presented by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is aimed at helping not-for-profit organizations with a board of directors.

The board governance training webinar will be hosted by Deb McClelland, interim director of member relations at the BC Chamber of Commerce, who was formerly the executive director of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce for 19 years.

McClelland will give participants an overview of the best practices in board governance over the course of the three 90-minute webinars.

As the chamber of commerce explains, “best practice in governance means that a board ensures their optimal performance through the implementation of effective systems.”

The first of the three modules will cover the rules of what a board’s role is in good governance and what the significance is of bylaws, policies, and terms of reference.

The second module goes over the best strategies for developing an effective annual work plan, meeting agendas, and strategic plans for a board.

Lastly, the webinar will teach people how to find the best people to serve on the board and how to conduct the senior staff person’s annual performance review.

Module one will take place on March 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m., with the second module happening from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 2, and the last one happening from noon to 1:45 p.m. on March 3.

Viewing the online webinar series will cost $80 for members, $90 for non-members, $200 for entire member organizations, or $250 for entire non-member organizations.

Register for the webinar by visiting https://business.ridgemeadowschamber.com/events/.

