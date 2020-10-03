Chamber to host virtual all-candidates meeting

There will be an online all-candidates meeting for voters to see their provincial election candidates in action for both the Maple Ridge-Mission and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows ridings.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce has a tradition of hosting all-candidates meetings, and the COVID-19 pandemic will not change that, said Flori Chaykowski, executive director.

“It gives the candidates their chance to speak, and to put out their platform,” she said.

She said the day after the snap election was called for Oct. 24, the Chamber was called to host the all-party event. It will be conducted via Zoom for 100 “attendees,” but also posted live to the Chamber’s Facebook page for a wide audience of viewers.

Voters can watch the action as it happens, or look at the video recording any time afterward. Chaykowski said past online election events have garnered tens of thousands of views.

The virtual event is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m. for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows and from 1-2:30 p.m. for Maple Ridge-Mission.

The moderator will again be Ken Holland, past president of the Chamber.

All questions for the candidates must be submitted in advance, to www.ridgemeadowschamber.com/form/view/21111 and the deadline is Oct. 7.



