Chances Maple Ridge casino suspends operations to contain spread of COVID-19, company says

As of Sunday midnight the casino is temporarily closed

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is temporarily suspending operations in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19. The organization operates Chances Maple Ridge. (Chances Maple Ridge/Twitter)

Chances Maple Ridge has temporarily suspended operations starting midnight Sunday to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The parent company of the local casino, the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, made the announcement to temporarily close all operations Sunday evening, which includes the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond and the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver.

READ MORE:

“While there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported at the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, this measure has been deemed to be in the best interest of the public’s health and ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the company said in a statement.

The company said the decision was made in conjunction with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus