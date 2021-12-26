Changes to programming at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre due to rise in COVID cases

The pool is still open at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, fitness classes have been cancelled. (The News files)

Proof of vaccination will now be required to access the pool at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre after further restrictions by the province due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 23, the fitness centre was closed at the leisure centre and all drop-in fitness classes were cancelled.

The sauna and steam room at the pool were also closed.

Proof of vaccination is now required for those aged 12 and above to enter the pool.

Aquafit is the only drop-in class that will continue with programming during these new restrictions.

The gymnasium is still open at the centre, as well as the squash and racquetball courts.

Children’s and youth recreation related programming has also be allowed to continue.

In addition to the pool, anyone wanting to participate in a drop-in activity in the gym will also be required to show proof of full vaccination along with a piece of valid government photo ID.

These new health orders will be in effect until January 18, 2022.

READ MORE: City of Pitt Meadows closes recreation centre until Jan. 18 next year

ALSO: Experts weigh in as B.C. prepares to address its rapid test lag

Over the holidays the centre will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, it will be closed Dec. 25 and 26. The centre will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Years Eve and closed New Years Day.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre will be closed from Friday Dec. 24 to Sunday Dec. 26, Friday Dec. 31 and Saturday Jan. 1.

For more information call 604-467-7422.

For more information on provincial restrictions go to www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/restrictions.

COVID-19maple ridge