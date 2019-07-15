Charge laid in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman

Megan Kinnee, 19, was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018.

A 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to a motorcycle crash a year ago in Abbotsford that killed 19-year-old Megan Kinnee of Maple Ridge.

Harrison Heth-Klems was charged July 10 with dangerous driving causing death.

The collision took place July 13, 2018 on South Parallel Road in Abbotsford.

Kinnee was on the back of the motorcycle being driven by Heth-Kelms – her boyfriend – when an SUV in front of them allegedly slowed down to look at another collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 1, which runs adjacent to South Parallel.

The bike that Kinnee was on was then in a collision with the SUV, throwing both her and Heth-Kelms from the motorcycle.

Kinnee was killed instantly and Heth-Kelms was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Heth-Kelms is next scheduled to appear in Abbotsford provincial court on Aug. 8.

He also appears on that date for a charge of driving while prohibited in Abbotsford on June 3 of this year.

According to the provincial court database, Heth-Kelms also has three prior driving infractions – for speeding in December 2017 and March 2018 and excessive speeding in October 2017.

RELATED: One dead in Abbotsford motorcycle crash