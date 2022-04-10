FILE – Members of the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) talk at the scene where a Vancouver Police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed three people in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. The IIO leads investigations into officer-related incidents of death or serious harm in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Members of the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) talk at the scene where a Vancouver Police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed three people in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. The IIO leads investigations into officer-related incidents of death or serious harm in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges against Port Moody officer possible after police watchdog probes fall during arrest

Police went to a man’s home in September last year to attempt an arrest on outstanding warrants

British Columbia’s police watchdog has filed a report with the prosecution service for consideration of charges, saying a Port Moody officer may have committed an offence while making an arrest.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office says police went to a man’s home in September last year to attempt an arrest on outstanding warrants.

It says the man “exited” the building from a third-storey balcony, where he was seriously injured in the fall.

The man fled on foot and police pursued him for a short distance before he was taken into custody.

The office says it “reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed an offence in relation to the entry of the residence and arrest.”

It says the prosecution service must be satisfied there is a “substantial likelihood of conviction” based on evidence gathered by the investigations office and that the prosecution is in the public interest.

The Canadian Press

