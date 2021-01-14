RCMP arrested Anthony Randy Kalt in December of 2020. (File photo)

Charges approved against Maple Ridge man after crime spree

Arrest warrant issued for second suspect from Surrey

Charges have been approved for a Maple Ridge man arrested in December after being accused of involvement in a number of break-and-enters in multiple cities across the Lower Mainland.

Anthony Randy Kalt, 22, is facing nine charges, including use of a credit card obtained in the commission of an offence, defrauding a business, violating terms of release, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, breaking-and-entering with intent to commit an offense, and theft of a motor vehicle.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Matthew Sidney Soper, 34, from Surrey.

READ MORE: ‘Multi-jurisdictional’ effort leads to arrest of man wanted in Surrey, Chilliwack and Ridge Meadows

Soper is being charged with use of a credit card obtained in the commission of an offence, defrauding a business, breaking-and-entering with intent to commit an offense, and theft of a motor vehicle.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Staff Sgt. Adam Gander with the Ridge Meadows Street Enforcement Unit noted the file exemplifies the importance of providing video surveillance to police.

“Even if it seems like a benign occurrence, as we were able to link these suspects to multiple police investigations over multiple jurisdictions,” he said.

The Surrey RCMP Property Crime Unit, the Upper Fraser Valley Detachment, and the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team all worked together during the investigation.

Const. Julie Klaussner said many of the alleged offences were crimes of opportunity, where garage door openers were left in plain view.

“These suspects were literally going through neighbourhoods checking car doors, until they found unlocked vehicles.

“You can ensure the safety of your house and belongings by making sure your vehicles are locked every night and removing valuables from your car and bringing them in the house.”

Kalt is remanded until his next court date of Jan. 22.


